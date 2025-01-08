TTM restarts drilling for gold and silver at Dynasty

Our gold, silver & copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) put out an exploration update for its Dynasty gold and silver project.

The drilling program has restarted as of Monday 6 January, with three drill rigs on site to start drilling on 20 January, 4,600m of 10,000m completed and assays now due “in the coming weeks”.

Assays from surface trenching are also awaited.

We are keen to see the results from these assays, particularly after TTM found veins hosting potential mineralisation in the process of setting up its drill rig at the start of the 10,000m program:

So far, TTM has been focussing on the Cerro Verde, Iguana, and Iguana East prospects with 20 diamond holes already completed.

TTM has a LOT of targets to drill at this project in Ecuador - the scope of the project has grown significantly over the last 12 months as can be seen in the below image:

Today’s TTM drilling update comes after TTM secured a nice chunky raise of $20M which was completed earlier in December, which sees TTM very well funded to aggressively drill out what we hope will be a series of impressive resource upgrades at its Dynasty gold and silver project in Ecuador.

How does this impact our TTM Investment Memo?

Today’s exploration update means TTM is well on its way to achieving objective #1 from our TTM Investment Memo:

Objective #1: Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Dynasty

We want to see TTM grow its existing 3.1M ounce gold and 22M ounce silver JORC resource at its Dynasty project.

