TTM releases drill results from 3.1m Oz gold, 22M oz silver project

Our Gold and copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just announced drill results from its 3.1M oz gold and 22M oz silver Dynasty Gold Project.

This is the same project that’s the main focus of the big announcement last week with Lingbao Gold taking a 9.9% stake in TTM for US$10M and the exclusive rights to negotiations on the project.

We covered that news last week: TTM’s 3.1Moz gold 22Moz silver project: Chinese strategic investment of US $10M and 90 day exclusivity to get a deal done.

So it is quite timely, less than a week after this news, that TTM has released results from the project at the centre of focus.

TTM has released results showing more wide and high grade gold and silver intercepts from in and around its existing resource.

(which we hope means TTM is able to increase its resource when its upgrade comes out in Q1-2026)

(Source)

(Source)

(Source)

TTM still has ~6,000m of drilling that is remaining for the current program.

We would expect these (and recent) results to build on the TTM’s resource size, already sitting at 3.1Moz of gold and 22Moz of silver at the Dynasty project, especially as these results are extensional.

The new intercepts not only extend known mineralisation but also have shown new bulk zones that were previously not captured in the resource estimates.

What’s next for TTM?

More drilling at Dynasty gold project 🔄

TTM is currently at Dynasty with a view of upgrading the project's resource estimate. .

We expect the company to complete this drilling over the coming months and set itself up for a resource upgrade in Q1 next year.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM is working towards a resource upgrade on its project. A presentation from earlier in the year set a +5M ounce gold target for its Dynasty asset:

(Source)

More drilling at the Linderos Copper project (Gina JV) 🔄

The JV with Gina recently completed the second stage of the earn-in agreement AND kicked off exploration under the third phase of the deal:

We are looking forward to results from this stage of works:

(Source)