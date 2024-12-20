TTM provides Dynasty drilling update

Our gold, silver & copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) announced today that the company has made significant progress in its Dynasty Gold Project - having now completed 4,600m of drilling.

The total program of drilling originally planned is 10,000m, so TTM is effectively half way through in just a short space of time since drilling started on 26 November of this year.

Today’s TTM drilling update comes hot on the heels of a nice chunky raise of $20M completed earlier in December, which sees TTM very well funded to aggressively drill out what we hope will be a series of impressive resource upgrades at its Dynasty gold and silver project in Ecuador.

We covered what we are looking for in this current round of drilling in our latest TTM note which can be read by clicking on the link below:

TTM: 3 million ounces of gold now

TTM has a LOT of targets to drill at this project, the scope of the project has grown significantly over the last 12 months as can be seen in the below image:

TTM also shared a preview of drill cores today from its ongoing drilling, which clearly show a breccia zone intersected:

Breccia is a type of rock composed of large angular broken fragments of minerals or rocks cemented together by a fine-grained matrix.

It is often associated with gold deposits, so we take this as a good early sign.

What’s next for TTM?