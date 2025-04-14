TTM hits more shallow gold - more drilling to start in the coming weeks

Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just put out an update on it’s Dynasty gold project in Ecuador.

Dynasty is TTM’s most advanced project with a 3.1M ounce gold + 22M ounce silver JORC resource.

TTM has been drilling this project for the past few months with a view to upgrading the JORC resource.

TTM confirmed today that it was ~80% of the way through the drilling that will go into the resource upgrade.

Drilling would be paused for a few weeks due to bad weather and then recommence later this month.

We expect to see the resource upgrade come a few weeks after the rest of the drilling is completed.

Today TTM hit more shallow gold below it’s Iguana prospect.

Iguana makes up ~0.71M ounce of the projects overall resource, and TTM is showing that the mineralisation extends at depth from relatively shallow depths…

Importantly the hits today came from outside of TTM’s existing resource:

Mineralisation outside of the current JORC is exactly what we want to see as TTM continues to test for extensions to it’s resource.

The latest from TTM’s CEO Melanie Leighton

Last week TTM’s CEO Melanie presented at the Tribeca Future Facing Commodities Conference in Singapore.

For anyone who missed it here is a link to the full presentation:



(Source)

What’s next for TTM?

More drilling at Dynasty gold project 🔄

TTM has ~2,200m of drilling left at its Dynasty gold project after completing 31 diamond holes for 7,780 metres of the 10,000m program as of its most recent drilling update.

We expect the company to complete this drilling over the coming period and set itself up for a resource upgrade.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

By mid-year we expect TTM to publish a resource upgrade over its Dynasty Project.

Drilling results from the Linderos Copper project 🔄

10,000m of drilling has been completed.

We should expect the results of this project to be announced over the next couple of months.

(Source)