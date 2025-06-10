TTM hits more gold and silver outside of its 3.1M ounce gold, 22m ounce silver resource

Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just hit more gold outside of its current resource footprint at its Dynasty project in Ecuador.

Dynasty is TTM’s most advanced asset with a JORC resource of 3.1M ounces of gold and 22M ounces of silver.

TTM has been drilling this project with a JORC resource upgrade expected in Q3-2025.

Today, TTM put out assay results that extends mineralisation at depth of its current resource footprint…

Enough so that TTM have decided to put a few more holes into this part of the project before capping drilling for the resource upgrade next quarter.

Here is where one of those holes just outside the current resource came from:

And here is where TTM will be drilling ahead of the resource upgrade:

Mineralisation outside of the current JORC is exactly what we want to see as TTM continues to test for extensions to its resource.

Our view has always been that TTM can grow its resource significantly by drilling out the areas of its project that haven't really been touched yet.

What’s next for TTM?

More drilling at Dynasty gold project 🔄

TTM will be doing some more drilling ahead of its resource upgrade next quarter.

We are looking forward to the drilling chasing the extensions announced today.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its resource next quarter.

Drilling results from the Linderos Copper project 🔄

TTM’s Joint Venture partner Hanrine is still going through the 10,000m drill program that is set out of the earn-in agreement with TTM.

We expect to see more assay results from that drilling over the coming months.

We covered the first set of results from the JV’s drill program here: TTM now targeting a 5 million ounce gold resource? Plus first results from copper JV with Gina Rinehart…