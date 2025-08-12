TTM - hits extensions to 3.1M ounce gold, 22M ounce silver JORC resource

Our Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) keeps hitting more gold at its Dynasty gold project in Ecuador.

At Dynasty, TTM has a 3.1Moz gold, 22Moz silver JORC resource.

TTM has three rigs actively drilling on that project - looking to upgrade that resource closer toward TTM’s 5M ounce target.

TTM is looking to upgrade its resource later this quarter.

Today, TTM hit more gold outside of its current resource estimate with the best hit being a 31.6m hit at 2.2g/t gold, 5.4g/t silver.

Here is where the new drilling came from AND a look at all the new mineralisation TTM has been hitting outside of its current JORC resource:

With three rigs running on site we are looking forward to seeing TTM put out its resource update later this year.

We are especially looking forward to seeing what comes from the orange section from the image above - the porphyry mineralisation which TTM has only just started looking at more closely.

TTM recently announced that it would run geophysical surveys to try and locate the source of all the near surface mineralisation.

(looking for the giant copper-gold porphyry which feeds the gold and silver TTM has already found)

We noticed in today’s announcement that TTM had completed that geophysical survey and results from the program would come inside the next ~3-4 weeks:

(Source)

We covered that news in our latest TTM note here: What’s lurking below the 3.1M oz. gold and 22M oz. silver? TTM going copper porphyry hunting to find the source

What else is TTM up to?

TTM also has an interest in a joint venture (JV) with Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting - it’s Linderos project.

Drilling is ongoing on that project - and TTM’s 20% interest in that project is free carried for up to US$120M in exploration and development funding.

TTM’s strategy with Linderos was to work up the asset and drill just enough holes to attract a partner like Gina’s Hancock to the project.

TTM also has an earlier stage project - Copper Duke - where it is looking to repeat that same strategy again.

Drilling at Copper Duke is also planned this quarter...

TTM is now in a position where it could deliver material exploration results on four fronts:

Gold and silver drill results (Dynasty project) - 6,000m drill program started yesterday. Copper Porphyry source target identification (Dynasty project) - geophysical surveys happening now. Copper drilling results (Linderos JV with Gina Rinehart) - drilling right now. Copper drilling to start (Copper Duke project) - drilling planned for this quarter.

What’s next for TTM’s Dynasty Project?

More drilling results from the Dynasty gold project 🔄

With drilling now underway we are looking forward to results from the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

Ideally we would like to see extensional hits at Iguana and more gold at depth at Cerro Verde.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its gold and silver resource estimate in Q3 2025.

In a presentation in May TTM said the target for a resource would be “+5Moz gold”, so hopefully this year's upgrade gets us closer to that target.

(Source)

More drilling at the Linderos Copper project (Gina JV) 🔄

TTM’s JV partner Hanrine is currently drilling as part of stage 2 of its earn-in agreement.

We are looking forward to seeing some more results over the coming months as the JV is expected to move into stage 3 this quarter.

Here is our mockup of where TTM and Hanrine are with the Linderos JV:

Drilling at Copper Duke (Q3-2025) 🔄

Finally, TTM has also mentioned in a June investor presentation that it would look to drill its earlier stage Copper Duke asset this quarter.

We are looking forward to more news on this front in the coming weeks/months.