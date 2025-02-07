TTM gold hits from 3.1M oz Dynasty project

This morning Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) put out a fresh batch of assay results from its Dynasty gold project in Ecuador.

TTM’s Dynasty project already has 3.1M ounce of gold and 22M ounces of silver in JORC resources.

The company is currently running a 10,000m drill program with three rigs on site looking to upgrade that JORC resource by the middle of this year.

Which is good timing for TTM given the price action for gold…

(It just hit another new all time high a few nights ago).

The best results from today’s announcement was the hole at Brecha Comanche where TTM hit 20m at 2.8g/t gold and 14.7g/t silver.

Most of the work TTM is doing at the moment is infill drilling, meaning TTM is looking to confirm what’s already known and at times, check if they extend in any direction.

For now TTM’s focus looks to be on getting a resource update finished so that the project can move to scoping studies.

The blue sky exploration will come when TTM starts to drill regional targets outside of its current resource area which TTM expects to be sometime later this year.

That’s when there will be the potential for TTM to further add to its resource with new discoveries.

What’s next for TTM?

More drilling at Dynasty gold project 🔄

TTM has ~5,400m left to drill at its Dynasty gold project.

We expect the company to complete this drilling over the coming months and set itself up for a resource upgrade.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

By mid-year we expect TTM to publish a resource upgrade over its Dynasty Project.

Drilling results from the Linderos Copper project 🔄

TTM (through its Joint Venture) with a subsidiary of Hancock (Gina Rinehart) is also drilling out its Linderos copper project.

That drilling is funded by Hancock under the US$120M farm-in deal TTM signed with Hancock late last year.

TTM just finished 10,000m of drilling at that project so we should get some results from there in the coming months.

We think this could be source of hidden upside for TTM if the results confirm more of the extensive copper mineralisation that attracted Hancock’s subsidiary to TTM’s JV in the first place.