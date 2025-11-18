TTM confirms copper-gold porphyry in Ecuador

Our copper-gold Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just hit porphyry-hosted gold-silver and copper at its 3.1M ounce gold, 22M ounce silver Dynasty Gold Project.

TTM’s current resource has been mostly near surface in what's called an “epithermal vein system”.

TTM, only a few months ago, started firming up the theory that the source structure of that high-grade gold-silver could be a porphyry at depth.

Here is how that theory looks:

(Source)

Today, TTM confirmed that theory with deeper holes hitting a mineralised porphyry:

(Source)

TTM has four diamond rigs in operation, with ~4,200m of drilling to be completed ahead of a resource upgrade on the project due in Q1 2026.

TTM confirmed that the new hits from the porphyry at depth would also be included in any resource estimate…

So hopefully it can get the company close to its +5M ounce gold target that was set earlier in the year…

(Source)

Here is where the next batch of drillholes will be targeting:

(Source)

What’s next for TTM?

Update on potential transaction with Lingbao 🔄

TTM recently signed a deal with Chinese company Lingbao Gold, which gave them a 90 day exclusivity to do a deal on the Dynasty project. This also came with a US$10M strategic placement in TTM.

We are just over a third of the way through this period, so could expect to hear an update on this soon.

There is potential that given Lingbao entered into an exclusivity agreement, that there may be other parties sniffing around which could make things interesting.

More drilling at Dynasty gold project 🔄

TTM is currently at Dynasty with a view of upgrading the project's resource estimate. .

We expect the company to complete this drilling over the coming months and set itself up for a resource upgrade in Q1 next year.

More drilling at the Linderos Copper project (Gina JV) 🔄

The JV with Gina recently completed the second stage of the earn-in agreement AND kicked off exploration under the third phase of the deal:

We are looking forward to results from this stage of works:

(Source)