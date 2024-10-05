SLM adds to copper ground in Peru

Our exploration Investment Solis Minerals (ASX: SLM) just applied for another 25,600 hectares of ground in Peru prospective for copper porphyries.

With the new applications SLM now has six different projects scattered across Peru, the new ground is the furthest out from a maiden drill program:

The project that SLM is closest to drilling is its Chancho Al Palo project where the company has already completed mapping, magnetometry, IP surveys and drill targeting.

The final phase of work is to get drill permits arranged for the project.

SLM expects to be drilling in Q4 of this year.

At Chancho Al Palo, SLM is targeting two different areas:

Western target - prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) mineralisation. Northeastern target - Copper porphyry mineralisation.

SLM will have a crack at discovering a giant porphyry OR a relatively smaller but potentially higher grade IOCG deposit.

What’s next for SLM?

Drill permits for Chancho Al Palo prospect 🔲

SLM is waiting on permits for this project ahead of a drill program expected to start in Q4-2024.

Drill permits for Ilo Este prospect 🔲

SLM is also waiting on permits for its Ilo Este prospect where it expects to be drilling in Q1-2025.