SGA Pre Feasibility Study released

ASX:SGA

Published 12-AUG-2024 10:52 A.M.

2 min read

Shares Held: 3,535,003

Options Held: 1,466,250

Announcement

Trust Centre

Sarytogan Graphite (ASX: SGA) just put out its Pre Feasibility Study (PFS).

Today’s news has been years in the making - for highest grade and second biggest contained graphite resource on the ASX.

And now we get a first look at the potential economics of SGA’s project:

Next Investors Image

It was interesting to see SGA breakdown the PFS into four different stages where it can scale up the project depending on market conditions.

The starter development sees NPV of US$151M for CAPEX of just US$62M.

AND NPV climbs to US$518M by Stage 2A - for total CAPEX of US$256M.

SGA’s current market cap is just ~$23M which means the company is trading at ~10% of its stage 1 NPV of US$151M ($230M)…

AND at less than 3% of its stage 2a development scenario.

Now that SGA has project economics backing up its project we are hoping the market re-rates SGA to a level that is more in line with valuations we typically see for companies with feasibility studies released.

Usually that multiple is a lot higher than <3% of the fully developed PFS Net Present Value.

Of course there is no guarantee that this will happen, as investors stay

SGA put out a really good video which gives a good overview of its project and the PFS here:

Next Investors Image

(Source)

How does today's news impact our SGA Investment Memo?

Objective #3: Commence Scoping Study on project economics and feasibility

Commence scoping and feasibility studies on its project. We think this will likely be in the form of a “Scoping Study” in the first instance.

The results of objectives #1 and #2 will constitute key inputs into any feasibility and economic study.

Milestones
✅ Begin preliminary economic assessments

Source: “What do we expect SGA to deliver” 22 July 2022 SGA Investment Memo

Initially we had wanted to see SGA put out a scoping study for its project.

Todays PFS is over and above the expectation set as part of our Investment Memo back in 2022.

What’s next for SGA?

SGA had a slide in today’s presentation which laid out the next steps for its project.

Almost all of these are precursors for a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

SGA also mentions that mining permits will be an area of focus next.

Next Investors Image


