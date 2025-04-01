PFE reveals it has 6 potentially “lithium-rich” targets, drilling to come in H2 2025

Today, our US lithium Investment Pantera Minerals (ASX: PFE) got a big boost to its ongoing exploration efforts in the hotbed of lithium brine activity that is the Smackover region in Arkansas, USA.

Today, PFE said it has identified a total of six high-priority lithium brine targets at its Smackover Project in Arkansas.

It comes at an important juncture for critical minerals like lithium in the US…

Just last month, US President Donald Trump signed the following Executive Order:

The targets were derived from a new 3D subsurface model incorporating extensive data from 169 wells, seismic surveys, and petrophysical logs.

PFE said today that this model confirms thick, laterally extensive brine-hosting intervals with high porosity, enhancing confidence in the reservoir’s capacity.

Pantera’s upcoming H2 2025 drill campaign will test these zones and provide the geological evidence required for a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate.

The top three ranked drill locations were selected for their proximity to control wells and seismic lines:

The strategic significance of these developments lies in Pantera’s shift from conceptual modeling to ground-level drilling, which is where we think the real value could be unlocked.

Drilling success could place Pantera in a rarefied air - with two of the most prominent operators in the region being Standard Lithium (market cap $394M) and energy supergiants ExxonMobil and Equinor which are capped at $825BN and $109BN respectively.

Standard Lithium, active just northeast of Pantera’s acreage, is already advancing toward production with a PFS completed and construction expected to begin in 2025:

They’ve reported strong lithium concentrations and have validated the economic potential of the formation.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has drilled a lithium brine well immediately adjacent to Pantera’s leases:

We’ve long thought that Exxon’s entry into the Smackover play is an ongoing loud endorsement of its long-term commercial viability.

PFE’s proximity to these heavyweights is not just geographical, it positions the company within a zone of proven prospectivity and rapidly rising commercial interest.

With the U.S. government pushing hard for domestic lithium supply under new critical minerals initiatives, this location becomes even more strategic.

For a junior explorer like Pantera, validation through drilling - particularly in a basin now being targeted by Exxon, we think is a catalyst that could drive a major rerate.

Furthermore, we think if lithium grades meet or exceed the targeted 225–450 mg/L range, the company could attract the kind of strategic partners or offtake interest already seen in neighbouring acreage.

Drill permitting, rig contracting, and partner discussions are all underway, setting the stage for an eventful second half of 2025.

Pantera is still early-stage, but it now has a strong and credible technical foundation, a defined drill plan, and neighbours proving the commercial model.

The next six months will show if it can turn that potential into value.

What’s next for PFE?

Here is what PFE has recently signalled as the next major milestones for the company.

The following slide was from PFE’s most recent investor presentation which you can check out here.

🔄Finalisation of three well locations (Q1-Q2 2025)

🔄Continued acreage growth (Q1-Q2 2025)

🔲Drilling initial stand alone well/s (Q3-Q4 2025)

🔲 DLE (Direct Lithium Extraction) Testing (Q3-Q4 2025)

🔲 Maiden JORC lithium resource (Q3-Q4 2025)

(We’ve visited the project area ourselves - lithium is a big deal in Arkansas by the way)

Read this note for our site visit breakdown:

