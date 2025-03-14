PFE - $353M Standard Lithium & $105BN Equinor hit major milestone in the Smackover, USA

This week we saw some pretty big news out of $353M Standard Lithium and $105BN Equinor in the Smackover basin in the USA.

Standard said that the Joint Venture (JV) was able to takes brines from its ground in the Smackover and then convert it to a battery grade lithium carbonate product in real time.

The news said that the JV had managed to achieve “99% lithium recoveries”.

We think that news is a positive catalyst for our Investment Panterra Minerals (ASX: PFE) - the smallest listed company in the Smackover by market cap…

PFE today is capped at just $8.5M.

Seeing giant oil & gas players like Equinor technically de-risk its project is good for everyone with projects in the region…

$760BN Exxon has already publicly stated that the Smackover would be the centre of its lithium business.

Now we have Equinor & Standard Lithium who are progressing toward development.



PFE is the smallest in the region, but has one of the biggest landholdings of all the companies in the region.

PFE’s neighbours are capped in the hundred’s of millions, billions and in Exxon’s case in the hundred’s of billions.

Here is where PFE’s ground is relative to Standard, Exxon and Equinor:

PFE’s CEO and Executive Chai Barnaby Egerton-Warburton ran a webinar to give an update on where PFE is just yesterday.

For those who missed it, here is a recording to that webinar:



What’s next for PFE?

Here is what PFE has recently signalled as the next major catalyst for the company.

The following slide was from PFE’s most recent investor presentation which you can check out here.

