More High-Grade Gold in Extensional areas at Dynasty Gold Project

Our gold, silver and copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) has announced strong new exploration results at its Dynasty Gold Project in Ecuador, revealing high-grade gold finds in previously untested areas.

We think this development significantly enhances the project's potential and comes at an opportune time in the current gold market.

Gold is currently priced at US$2658/oz, just shy of all time highs set at the end of October.

This discovery marks a crucial step in TTM's strategy to expand its existing 3.1M ounce gold and 22M ounce silver JORC resource at the Dynasty project.

(Source)

We think the high-grade nature of the finds, especially the 2.1m @ 32.0 g/t Au intercept, indicates significant potential for resource growth.

Other highlights included:

2.0m @ 7.3 g/t Au & 6.1 g/t Ag in CVC24-072

6.0m @ 1.8 g/t Au, 23.6 g/t Ag in CVC24-054

This is from trenching work at surface - which is an excellent sign that there could be more widespread gold mineralisation for TTM to uncover with its ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Ecuadorian project.

(Source)

This aligns well with the investment thesis for TTM, which centers on its advanced-stage asset with a substantial JORC resource in Ecuador, a region gaining prominence in the mining sector.

What’s next for TTM?

🔄Assay results from 10,000m drill program at Dynasty

TTM is actively pursuing exploration goals with three diamond drill rigs operating at the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

The company's 10,000m exploration and resource growth drilling program is in full swing, aiming to incorporate these new discoveries into a resource update planned for mid-2025.

This update could potentially move the Dynasty project closer to the feasibility study stage, a key milestone in the project's development path.

Read our latest note on TTM below:

TTM: 3 million ounces of gold now

🔄Assay results from 10,000m drill program at Hanrine JV

This drilling started at TTM’s copper project two days ago. (Read our Quick Take)

Read more about why Gina Rinehart’s Hanrine invested in TTM’s copper project below:

TTM and Hancock subsidiary seal US$120M JV deal