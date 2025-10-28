KAU releases gold results from Victorian project

Our gold producing Investment Kaiser Reef (ASX: KAU) just released high grade results from its Maldon project in Victoria.

KAU’s Maldon project in Victoria was previously home to Australia’s highest grade gold mine - Nuggety Reef - which produced ~301k ounces of gold at ~187g/t gold grades.

The project has an existing underground decline and an operating processing plant nearby (currently operating at ~20% capacity).

With this round of drilling KAU was targeting unmined extensions of the Eaglehawk Reef and has confirmed grade continuity over 160m strike.

The Eaglehawk Reef (below the Union Hill Pit) is a quartz vein system mined historically for ~491,000oz gold (pre-1926).

Eaglehawk sits right above the existing decline (which would make it more accessible IF there was enough gold here in the drilling).

From the planned 22 hole drill program, 18 of the 19 holes hit gold mineralisation.

KAU was drilling beneath the old union hill pit where 2 holes were testing extensions to the mineralisation that was mined previously in the pit.

We have actually been on site - here is where KAU would be drilling from:



(Source - Our photo looking into the pit where KAU was drilling down from)

And here are the drill holes beneath the pit that hit gold:

Next at Maldon, we want to see KAU follow up this drilling and start looking at ways of rehabilitating and accessing the old decline to mine the leftover gold ore…

What’s next for KAU?

Cost optimisation and exploration at Tasmanian project (Henty) 🔄

The main thing we want to see at Henty is for KAU to increase production rates and optimise costs.

Today the company confirmed that upgrades to the plant are mostly in place with trials to begin shortly on increasing throughput.

Here KAU’s new managing director Brad Valiukas talking about the optimisation work KAU is doing on site:

Watch it here: Kaiser Reef: Henty Growth, Maldon Potential & A1 Update (KAU.ASX)

Exploration program at Maldon 🔄

Now with KAU’s drilling at Maldon complete and results released, we want to see follow up drilling on the results announced today.

With KAU expecting to begin works to re-access and rehabilitate the underground decline in January we are looking forward to seeing KAU drill new areas of Maldon from underground. (source)