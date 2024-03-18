GAL Sets Targets Ahead of April Drill Program

Our long term exploration Investment Galileo Mining (ASX: GAL) just ranked its highest priority drill targets at its Norseman project in WA.

GAL now has multiple targets sitting ~1-5km away from its existing Callisto discovery.

GAL expects to be drilling those targets in late April with a 3,000m RC drill program.

Here are the targets on the map relative to GAL’s existing discovery:

Leading up to the drill program, GAL will continue running IP surveys over the ~20km strike around the Callisto discovery to try and rank more drill targets.

Context on GAL’s drill program:

GAL has already made one discovery at calisto where it has a 7.5mt JORC resource at 2.3g/t palladium OR 0.52% nickel - equivalent to ~1.27m ounces of palladium or ~91k tonnes of nickel.

The target for the company in 2024 is about going and replicating that discovery by exploring the ~32km of combined strike across two parts of its project.

To do that, GAL has been running IP surveys predominantly to the north of its existing JORC resource -

The next phase of work will be to go out and drill the targets that the IP surveys have ranked as highest priority and hope to make additional discoveries similar to Callisto.

What’s next for GAL?