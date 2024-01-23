GAL now running IP surveys ahead of 2024 drill programs

Our long-term exploration Investment, Galileo Mining (ASX: GAL), has just started conducting IP surveys at its Norseman project in WA.

Back in May 2022 GAL made its first discovery at its Norseman project and saw its share price go from ~18.5c to a high of ~$2 per share.

Post discovery GAL raised $20.4M in cash at a $1.20 share price & ran multiple drill programs all the way through to a maiden JORC resource for the project.

Right now, GAL’s Callisto deposit has a maiden JORC resource of 7.5mt with grades equivalent to 2.3g/t palladium OR 0.52% nickel - equivalent to ~1.27m ounces of palladium or ~91k tonnes of nickel.

The target for the company in 2024 is about going and replicating that discovery by exploring the ~32km of combined strike across two parts of its project.

GAL still has ~20km of strike to test to the north and south of its Callisto discovery AND ~12km of strike at its Mission Sill prospect.

Today, GAL started geophysical surveys (IP) to try and rank drill targets ~3km to the north of its Callisto discovery.

The aim of the program is to find high priority drill targets that can be drilled later in the year.

What’s next for GAL…