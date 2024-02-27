GAL geophysical surveys at its Norseman project

Galileo Mining (ASX: GAL), just put out an update from its Norseman project in WA.

For the last few weeks GAL has been running IP geophysical surveys across its project - the primary objective being to rank new drill targets where GAL can make new discoveries.

GAL has already made one discovery at calisto where it has a 7.5mt JORC resource at 2.3g/t palladium OR 0.52% nickel - equivalent to ~1.27m ounces of palladium or ~91k tonnes of nickel.

The target for the company in 2024 is about going and replicating that discovery by exploring the ~32km of combined strike across two parts of its project.

To do that, GAL is running IP surveys predominantly to the north of its existing JORC resource -

Today, GAL confirmed that three of the twelve planned lines had been completed and that first results from the IP surveys would start to come in April.

In the background GAL is continuing to run the remainder of the IP survey and some field mapping to help generate more drill targets.

What’s next for GAL?