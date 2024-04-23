GAL drilling for new palladium/nickel discoveries

Our long term Investment Galileo Mining (ASX: GAL) just kicked off a 3,000m RC drill program.

GAL is now drilling its highest priority targets within 5km from its existing Calisto discovery at its Norseman project in WA.

GAL already has a 17.5mt JORC resource at Calisto.

GAL discovered Calisto back in 2022 and saw its share price re-rate from ~18.5c to ~$2 per share.

With this round of drilling GAL will be looking to do it all again with what we hope is similar/bigger discoveries.

Drilling is expected to take ~5 weeks to complete with assays due in June.

Here are the targets GAL will be drilling on the map relative to GAL’s existing discovery:

Context on GAL’s drill program:

The primary objective for this round of drilling is to try and find repeat discoveries - similar to or bigger than GAL’s existing Calisto discovery.

At Calisto GAL has a 17.5mt JORC resource at 2.3g/t palladium OR 0.52% nickel - equivalent to ~1.27m ounces of palladium or ~91k tonnes of nickel.

Now, GAL is targeting big geophysical anomalies that sit ~1-5 km away from Calisto.

The new targets came from IP surveys GAL’s been running for the past few months.

IP surveys in a nutshell, scan underground looking for signatures that COULD be sulphides.

Sulphides is the valuable stuff that contains all the palladium/nickel - so its more about finding the sulphides first and then hoping it is mineralised

The big red blobs indicate areas where GAL could either hit sulphides or non economic graphitic shales.

We are hoping GAL can repeat the success it had at Calisto with whole new discoveries.

What’s next for GAL?

3,000m RC drilling at Norseman 🔄

Drilling should run for ~five weeks and assay results are expected in June.

While drilling progresses, we will also be on the lookout for any visual sulphides GAL might hit.

Typically with RC drilling it's less common to find visuals, but there is always a chance this type of news comes in.

Visual sulphides will be a good indicator GAL is drilling in the right spots.