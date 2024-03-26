EXR presents at the Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Our energy Investment Elixir Energy (ASX: EXR) is now just weeks away from flow testing its QLD gas project.

EXR’s project already has a 3.6 trillion cubic feet (2U) prospective resource on top of an existing ~395 billion cubic feet contingent resource.

EXR’s upcoming flow test will be all about proving the projects commercial potential.

EXR expects the flow tests to run from May through to June.

Today, EXR put out a slide deck which is being presented at the “Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2024” (ADGO) conference in Sydney over the next few days.

The conference is especially significant given the recent media coverage of an expected gas shortfall across the east coast of Australia over the coming years.



Slides that caught our attention from EXR’s presentation:

On the expected supply/demand mismatch coming over the next few years:

On the activity near EXR’s project:

On the unexpected surprise of a free flowing permeable reservoir - we wrote about this in detail when it first happened - check out our note here: Did EXR Just Unlock Another Australian Deep Gas Play?

What’s next for EXR?

Below is a timeline EXR had previously released for the Daydream-2 well: