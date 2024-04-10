EMD launches new centre, scaling up

Today, our psychedelic assisted therapy Investment, Emyria (ASX: EMD) announced it has launched a new treatment centre - the Empax Centre.

EMD says the new centre “at full capacity, is expected to substantially increase the Company’s care

delivery and research revenues.”

Initially targeted at treating PTSD, it has a number of features designed to deliver the best care possible:

With operational profitability by H2 2024, we think the treatment centre is evidence of EMD’s intent to scale up its care delivery.

What’s next?

EMD’s latest presentation lays out what the next 12 months will look like for the company.

This is what we’ve seen progress on in the last three material announcements from EMD:

Read also:

EMD Gets an AP Specialist and $1.5M for First Responders

EMD up 37% on no news yesterday… MDMA Therapy for First Responders