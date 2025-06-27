EMD Chief Scientist details success of major US psychedelics conference

Friday was PTSD Day, and Chief Scientist Michael Winlow shared some of his experiences from the US Psychedelic Conference.

EMD was the first company in the world to use psychedelics (MDMA) to treat a patient in a commercial clinic setting under Australian regulations.

And last week signed a deal with Medibank to fund EMD therapies for its members.

There were some great quotes in Winlow’s letter to shareholders that described just how far ahead EMD is compared to the competition:

“While many international care teams have been stalled, waiting for FDA approvals or policy changes, we are privileged to be operating within Australia’s established legal pathways.”

While others debate protocol designs, we are actively evolving and measuring care models, responding to patient needs, working with payers, and generating the kind of data that clinical trials won’t capture for years.

Our program is not theoretical. It’s real, it’s working, and it’s being watched.”