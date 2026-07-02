EIQ secures exclusive access to up to 1 million heart scans for AI diagnostic tech

Our Investment EchoIQ (ASX: EIQ | OTC: ECHQF) just secured exclusive access to one of Australia's largest cardiovascular imaging datasets.

EIQ signed a binding exclusive data licensing agreement with Advara HeartCare - Australia's largest private cardiovascular diagnostics provider.

The agreement gives EIQ exclusive access to between 500,000 and 1M de-identified echocardiography studies, along with linked clinical data.

We think the news adds to EIQ’s data moat.

Before today EIQ had an exclusive relationship with the National Echo Database Australia (NEDA), one of the world's largest longitudinal cardiovascular outcomes datasets covering ~1.2M patients. (source)(source)

Given EIQ’s entire business is built around AI tech that reads echocardiograms (ultrasound heart scans) working alongside a cardiologist…

Having access to data to train the AI models are a big part of the moat for EIQ’s tech.

The AI is only as good as the data it is trained on and the more data that’s run through EIQ’s model - the smarter it should get.

Today’s deal is for an initial three-year term, with an option for three more and initial data delivery is subject to ethics approval and agreed data quality specifications.

(source)

EIQ just closed a ~$110M capital raise at $1.45/share...

(and has the ~$20M proposed funding deal with $21BN Pro Medicus announced last week)

SO EIQ really has everything it needs to take its exclusive datasets as far as it wants - both in building new products AND in commercialising its existing ones.

EIQ already has one FDA-cleared product in market in EchoSolv AS for aortic stenosis, now ~18 months into its US rollout.

Its second product, “EchoSolv HF” for heart failure, targets a much bigger market - and is currently sitting with the FDA awaiting a clearance decision:

(source - our recent note following the Pro Medicus announcement

EIQ submitted its 510(k) application in mid-December 2025, with guidance for a decision in the first half of 2026 - that window closed on Tuesday.

So an FDA decision could land any day now...

(source)

We covered what we think the FDA clearance unlocks in our latest note here.

What's next for EIQ?

🔄 Heart Failure FDA decision (any day now?)

Next is all about FDA clearance for EIQ’s heart failure detection tech.

As mentioned above, we were expecting to hear back from the FDA during the first half - which is now a couple of days ago, so the decision is now overdue and so could land any day now.

🔄 Aortic Stenosis commercialisation

The key metric we will be tracking in the short term is how many integrations EIQ can secure for its Aortic Stenosis tech.

In the short term we want to see more distribution deals - either through strategic partnerships or reseller deals.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔄 50 active contracts in the sales pipeline

🔄 Resubmission for a Category III reimbursement code

🔄 Australia and NZ pilot program

EIQ has previously mentioned that this program is being run with a ”leading global structural heart innovation company”.

We want to see some more news on this front because we think it could help advance EIQ’s licensing revenue pathway and be a “proof of concept” study that EIQ can take into the US.

We note strategic partnerships was teased in the recent quarterly again - so we wait to see what happens on this front:

(source)