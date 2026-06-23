EIQ appoints a new CFO and a leading structural-heart specialist to its clinical network

Our AI heart disease detection Investment Echo IQ (ASX: EIQ) just strengthened its leadership team and clinical advisory network with two new appointments.

EIQ's software, EchoSolv, uses AI to read echocardiograms (heart ultrasounds) alongside a cardiologist and flag structural heart disease faster and more consistently than human review alone.

It already has an FDA-cleared product for aortic stenosis rolling out across US hospitals, plus a second, larger product for heart failure sitting with the FDA awaiting a clearance decision.

Today EIQ strengthened its team:

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Matthew Dodds joins as Chief Financial Officer (effective 24 June) and he brings more than 30 years across healthcare, medtech and capital markets.

Before EIQ he was a senior executive at LivaNova PLC, VP of Strategic Planning at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices.

He also spent two decades-plus on Wall Street as a medtech analyst, including as head of US healthcare equity research at Citigroup.

This is of note to EIQ as it scales its US footprint and explores strategic options as he knows both

How to build medtech businesses, and

How to sell their value to US institutional investors.

Dr Vinod Thourani joins as a Clinical Advisor and is one of the world's leading structural heart and valve disease specialists.

He chairs cardiovascular surgery at Piedmont Healthcare (a major US adopter of structural heart therapies), authored 620+ peer-reviewed publications, and has held leadership roles across the field's main professional bodies.

He joins alongside EIQ's existing advisor Dr Philippe Genereux, so this expands the clinical credibility that should help drive adoption among US cardiovascular institutions.

Because respected peers will already be across the tech, this would help EIQ be able to get it implemented in the medical room (although as always there is no guarantees on the uptake rate).

EIQ will be issuing 6,000,000 unlisted options to the incoming team, priced at the 30-day VWAP with a 3-year expiry, so there is incentive based on the companies performance from today.

Especially as EIQ has already been on quite the run since the start of the year, so assuming the FDA decision is positive, EIQ will be in a good position to roll out the tech.

The clear key near-term catalyst remains the FDA decision on .

EIQ lodged its heart failure submission in mid-December 2025 and had originally guided to a decision in H2 2025 - that timeline has since slipped, with its latest guidance being H1 2026.

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The standard ~90-day review window has now well and truly passed, and with the half closing in just 1 week, a decision could land soon.

(as with these events, there is no guarantee that the outcome is positive).

We covered EIQ's new cardio-oncology deal with the Mayo Clinic in ourlast note.

And we set out why we think the heart failure tech is well placed in our last deep dive,EIQ: Our quiet 5 bagger.

What’s next for EIQ?

🔄 Heart failure FDA approvals

Next is all about FDA clearance for EIQ’s heart failure detection tech.

As mentioned above, we are expecting to hear back from the FDA inside H1-2026… possibly as early as this month, there are only ~2.5 weeks remaining and the average time for a decision (90 days) has now passed.

🔄 Commercialisation updates for Aortic Stenosis AI tech

The key metric we will be tracking in the short term is how many integrations EIQ can secure for its Aortic Stenosis tech.

In the short term we want to see more distribution deals - either through strategic partnerships or reseller deals.

Recently we got an update related to this with Mount Sinai Health System (in addition to the Mayo Clinic prior) to include its heart failure detection software, so should FDA clearance come through on this, it can start to be commercialised immediately.

🔄 Australia and NZ pilot program

EIQ has previously mentioned that this program is being run with a ”leading global structural heart innovation company”.

We want to see some more news on this front because we think it could help advance EIQ’s licensing revenue pathway and be a “proof of concept” study that EIQ can take into the US.

🔄 Partnership with European reseller to broaden market exposure

We want to see EIQ expand into new markets like Europe, in a previous webinar EIQ said the company was pursuing this opportunity and last week the company updated that there was progress on this with negotiations underway.

This also includes CE Mark and TGA applications so that EIQ can sell into Europe and Australia.