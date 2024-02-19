88E flow test is now just weeks away

Our US oil & gas Investment 88 Energy (ASX: 88E) is now a few weeks away from flow testing its Hickory-1 discovery well in the Nort Slope Of Alaska, USA.

For those who are new to the story, last year 88E drilled the Hickory-1 well, targeting a ~647m barrel prospective resource.

In November, 88E was able to declare a discovery from one of the six reservoirs intercepted - declaring a ~250m barrel contingent resource in the lower BFF reservoir on the project.

Now 88E will be flow testing the well in shallower reservoirs - a key phase of work and proof point to determine whether or not 88E’s project can be commercialised.

As of today, 88E has completed rig commission and construction of its ice pad.

In ~7-10 days 88E expects to be ready to start the flow test.

With the flow test 88E’s goal is to try and declare discoveries and book contingent resources across more of its reservoirs reservoirs.

88E to test two primary targets -

With its flow test 88E will be focused on two reservoirs - the upper SFS & SMD reservoirs.

Of the two reservoirs, the upper SFS reservoir has never been flow tested before whereas the SMD-B has flowed oil to surface in wells drilled by 88E’s neighbour Pantheon Resources.

Pantheon managed to bring oil to surface across its Alkaid 2 & Talitha-A well’s from that reservoir.

What’s next for 88E?