$193BN defence contractor Lockheed Martin “seeks U.S critical minerals
Published 05-AUG-2026 15:45 P.M.
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The world's largest defence contractor is out looking for American sourced and produced critical minerals.
Lockheed Martin, maker of the F-35 and Patriot missiles, is in talks to secure US supplies of scandium and germanium, according to Reuters.
(source)
One of the deals Lockheed's done already would see Lockheed take 15 tonnes of scandium a year, about a quarter of current global production.
That deal was with ASX listed Sunrise Energy Metals - here is what happened to that company's share price after that deal:
(source)
The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.
On Monday we said that all of the Executive Orders Trump’s been signing point to the US government wanting to see:
US military contractors buying US sourced (including from e-waste and old scrap), US made critical minerals…
So any company that can offer that solution will be on the watchlists of defence contractors not wanting to risk their lucrative defence contracts.
For context Trump signed this Executive Order which basically said that if the defence contractors didn’t make a genuine attempt to secure US minerals it would lose its defence contracts…
(Now that’s one way to force an action)
(Read the full Executive Order here)
We also said:
(source - Our ION article on Monday)
And now Lockheed’s in the news talking with potential suppliers of critical mineral - germanium - from recycled feedstock.
(Sort of like what our Investment ION is doing)
We feel that news like this only increases the US critical minerals thematic even more and our US critical mineral Investments as follows:
- ION - Developing rare earths recycling tech inside the US.
- VKA - Tungsten in Nevada, USA - about to drill its project for the first time any day now.
- RML - Antimony, tungsten AND gold right next door to $3BN+ Perpetua Resources.
- SS1 - The biggest pre-production silver resource estimate in the USA (~539M oz silver equivalent) - with antimony upside inside it.
- OD6 - Fluorspar in Nevada, USA + rare earths in WA.
- AW1 - The biggest JORC indium resource estimate (with gallium and germanium) in the USA.
- RCM - Gallium and germanium in Canada. (RCM also has Silver in NSW)
- LKY - Antimony + rare earths ~1.4km from $12BN MP Materials.
- LSR - Heavy rare earths project in Arizona that’s shown all 12 heavy rare earths with the restrictions.
- BKB - A 17.6M ounce silver foreign resource estimate with ~US$150M of infrastructure already sitting on site in Texas, USA. (plus a gold project in Nevada)
- PFE - Antimony (and silver) in Arkansas, USA.