WCE locks in expanded phase 2 silver drilling program

Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) just announced the final batch of assays from its first drill program at its project in WA.

WCE drilled 12 holes earlier in the year and today put out the assay results from the final 6 holes (which included a 316 g/t silver hit over 6m).

WCE also hit silver right near the bottom of the hole at the deepest sections of the drilling - which to us is definitely something we want to see followed up with future drilling…

(Source)

Phase 2 drilling program details confirmed

WCE has already locked in drilling contractors for a phase 2 program - due to start in 4-6 weeks.

WCE’s next phase of drilling will be for ~1,000m diamond and 2,000 - 3,000m air core.

The main objective for the drilling will be to test for near surface mineralisation and at depth extensions (hopefully we see big extensions to the end of hole hits from today).

Ahead of the drilling WCE also said it would run some geophysical surveys to help with target generation.

Hopefully the geophysics lights up targets near that historic resource (in red) in the image above.

(Source)

What else is WCE up to?

Near-mine and regional exploration 🔄

With assays from the first drill program now all received, we want to see the results of its near-mine and regional targets exploration that began prior and mentioned today that is ongoing with the ERM consultants working with the data

Here is what WCE showed us prior to most of the phase 1 drill results and other fieldwork results being received.

(Source)

We think the big re-rate for WCE could come from a repeat Elizabeth Hill being discovered.



(Source - WCE announcement 22 August 2025)

Update on near mine processing negotiations 🔄

In the prior exploration update, WCE said it was in discussions with Artemis Resources who own the Radio Hill processing plant, ~20km away.

The plant has been idle for some years now and was previously being refurbished by Artemis but due primarily to a fall in nickel prices, has not been utilised for several years so there exists a conveniently located opportunity.