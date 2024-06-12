TYX hits more lithium in Angola

Our Angolan lithium Investment Tyranna Resources (ASX:TYX) just put out another set of assay results.

TYX has been drilling now for over 6 months at its hard rock lithium project in Angola.

The first part of its drill program was focused on drilling out and extending its discovery hole from February 2022.

At the time, TYX made the Muvero discovery, hitting a 20m+ intercept with lithium grades of ~2%.

Now, TYX is looking to drill out potential extensions to that discovery.

Today’s announcement gave us an idea of what to look forward to over the coming months.

Here are our key takeaways:

1. TYX hit more lithium at Muvero - TYX hit a 23m intercept in and around its discovery with lithium grades up to 2.42%

2. TYX hit visual spodumene on the edge of the “link zone” between Muvero and Muvero East.

The link zone between TYX’s Muvero discovery and its Muvero East prospect is for us a big part of the TYX exploration story.

See our take on what TYX is calling the potential “Link Zone” here: Are these two zones connected? TYX is going to find out by drilling the potential “Link Zone”…

3. Assays are pending from another 8 drill holes with results expected before the end of July.

What’s next for TYX?

Assays for the next 8 holes 🔄

After today's announcement, we have assay results from holes 43-50 left to receive.

Those assay results are all expected before the end of July.

Drilling the between Muvero and Muvero East (the “link zone”) 🔲

Once the drill program starts we will be watching for the following:

During drilling - We want to see visual spodumene in the drill cores. Spodumene is generally the host rock for high grade lithium, visual spodumene will be a positive first indication of potential economic lithium mineralisation. After drilling - This will be all about waiting for the assay result — we’ll be looking for lithium grades above a level that is considered typically economic.

Maiden Resource Estimate 🔲

TYX expects to start resource modelling in the second half of this year after its next round of drilling.