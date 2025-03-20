TG1 weeks away from drilling WA gold project

$4.6M capped TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) is just a weeks away from drilling one of it’s gold projects in WA.

Today, TG1 announced that it would be running a 3,000m drill program at its El Donna project in WA.

El Donna has been drilled in the past, ~41 previous holes hit gold grades above 1g/t and there has been rock chips grade up to 250g/t over the project area.

TG1 expects drilling to start in early April after with final drilling approvals currently pending.

This wasn’t a project we have been following all that closely, the project we have been following the closest is TG1’s Blue Devil copper target (which we covered in a Quick Take yesterday).

BUT with gold prices where they are today (at all time highs again overnight) we dont mind seeing TG1 go out and drill El Donna.

With exploration you just never know what may have been missed in the past, and more often than not the biggest discoveries are made, where someone had previously poked a few holes and decided to walk away…

Drilling should start in April which means we should see results in May sometime.

ASX gold explorers catching a bid lately…

We dont think the market is pricing in any exploration success from this project, given TG1’s market cap is ~$4.6M at the moment, if we see any good results we expect to see movement in TG1’s share price.

We have seen other micro cap gold explorers move pretty strongly off the back of recent exploration success - think Kalgoorlie Gold, up X% off some pretty decent hits at its project in WA.

And other companies are moving off the back of nearology alone - E79 Gold Mines was briefly up over 150% just because it holds ground next door to Kalgoorlie Gold Mining…

Overall, we think good results could be good for TG1’s valuation, so we will be keeping an eye out for news over the coming weeks.

What’s next for TG1?

Blue Devil Project (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔄 Heritage surveys complete

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

NEW - El Donna Gold project

🔄 Program of works for drilling

🔄 Drilling started

🔲 Drilling results

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (early 2025)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys

John Bull (Gold, NSW) - 30% interest

🔲 Drilling results by farm-in partner NOVO