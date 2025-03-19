TG1 - 41% copper rock chips from WA project

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out more news from its copper project in WA.

TG1 recently put out results from some geophysics work done on the project and identified a target that we are looking forward to seeing TG1 drill.

We wrote about that target in our most recent TG1 note here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project

At Blue Devil, TG1 has two big red, EM conductors that look very interesting to drill for a new copper-gold discovery:

So far, TG1 has rock chips lining up with the red EM conductors…

Rock chips up to 50.5% copper, 18g/t gold right in and around where the big EM targets are:

Today TG1 put out some new modelling of the EM targets which was pretty interesting to see (we hadn’t seen these before):

TG1 also put out some more rock chip sampling data with grades up to ~41% copper to the north-west of the project area.

The main thing we noticed though was TG1 mention that “Traditional Owner Meetings booked for four to six weeks’ time” which tells us TG1 is trying to get the heritage surveys/agreements sorted for the project as soon as possible.

Permitting on the project is the main batch of milestones we are looking out for given the project is still an exploration license application at this stage.

So it was good to see TG1 is making progress with its heritage surveys.

What’s next for TG1?

Blue Devil Project (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔄 Heritage surveys complete

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (early 2025)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys

John Bull (Gold, NSW) - 30% interest

🔲 Drilling results by farm-in partner NOVO