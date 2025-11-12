TG1 presentation update ahead of WA drilling programs

Our $11M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has released an updated presentation ahead of drill activity commencing on its WA projects.

Check out the full presentation here: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

The main takeaway for us from the presentation was TG1 locking in timeframes for drilling on its two WA copper-gold-silver-antimony projects:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026)

Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this first in Q4-2025/Q1-2026)

Across both projects, the next catalysts we want to see get finalised are the heritage surveys.

Here is another image we liked in today’s presentation which outlines the four targets at Mount Boggola:

And here are images from today’s presentation showing the two targets TG1 wants to drill at Blue Devil (in Q2 next year):

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

TG1 is expecting to receive the heritage survey soon.

Once completed and approved, this will allow drilling permits to be approved and then drilling can commence.

TG1 expects to be drilling here this quarter or early next year.