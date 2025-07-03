TG1 - Geophysics targets identified at WA copper-gold-antimony-silver project

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) now has two drill targets to follow up at its WA copper-gold-antimony-silver project.

TG1 just put out the results of geophysical surveys from its Mount Bogolla project.

And now has two targets that can be followed up with drilling where geophysical anomalies marry up with parts of the project where rock chip and soil sampling have also been throwing up targets:

Target MB1 - has a chargeability of >3 times background levels and has never been drill tested before. Around that target ~13 rock chip samples have returned copper grades >1%. Target MB2 - has chargeability levels just below 3x background levels. This one has also never been drilled before. Rock chip sampling around this target has returned peak assays of 32.6% copper, 48.8g/t gold and 3.92% antimony.

Here is a visual of the two anomalies based on the geophysical survey results:

(note - TG1 also labelled where the rock chips were taken from at surface)

And here is some outcrop from target MB1:

Next on this project, TG1 will have to run heritage surveys before any drilling can happen.

TG1 explicitly said that Heritage surveys were “currently being booked to pave the way for drilling later this year”.

What else are we watching out for from TG1?

Heritage surveys for Blue Devil copper-gold project in WA🔄

Just yesterday, TG1 confirmed that a heritage protection agreement had been signed for its Blue Devil project in WA.

Next we are waiting for TG1 to complete heritage surveys ahead of a drill program later in the year.

TG1 said in yesterday’s announcement that drilling would be in Q3-4-2025.

Check out our Quick Take on that news here: TG1 to drill Blue Devil copper project in Q3-2025

Drilling results from WA gold project 🔄

TG1 just recently completed a ~85 hole, 6,355m aircore drilling program at one of its WA gold projects.

Results from that drilling program could come out any minute now.

IF TG1 finds anything of interest, it could follow up these results quickly with some RC drilling.

Because the drilling is shallow aircore drilling the main thing we want to see is TG1 confirm there is enough on its project to require RC drilling.

Ultimately, the aircore results will determine whether or not there is anything worth drilling with a higher powered RC drill program.

A success scenario here would be if TG1 can replicate discoveries similar to those in this part of WA.

Projects like Mayday North mine owned by $5.3BN Genesis Minerals and Penny’s find gold mine owned by $110M Horizon Minerals:

WA copper-gold-antimony projects (Station Creek & Mt Boggola) 🔄

TG1 recently kicked off geophysical surveys on this project.

That program started on the 16th of June and TG1 had mentioned the program should only take ~10 days with results due “shortly after”.

So we could see news on this front any day now.

TG1 will be running IP surveys over a ~1km x 1km area where rock chips have returned grades as high as 48.8g/t gold, 27.8% copper and 3.92% antimony.

Given the markets interests in all three of those commodities we are hoping TG1 is able to rank a few interesting drill targets here.