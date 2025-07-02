TG1 to drill Blue Devil copper project in Q3-2025

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) is getting closer to drilling its flagship WA copper-gold target - Blue Devil.

Today, TG1 confirmed that Heritage Protection Agreements are signed with the native title holders of the project.

AND that a heritage survey had been “scheduled for late July to support drill access and target clearance”.

TG1 now expects to be drilling its big copper target in Q3 or Q4 of this year (inside the next 6 months).

Which is perfect timing considering both copper and gold are trading near all time highs…

So far for this project TG1 has EM anomalies lining up with rock chip samples taken that returned copper grades as high as 50.5% copper and 18g/t gold.

TG1’s Blue Devil has never been drilled before and Managing Director Ash Hood believes the project has “the most promising prospects” TG1 has identified to date.

Here is a cross section of the EM conductors:

And here is an image overlaying where the rock chip samples were taken from, relative to the EM conductors:

We are looking forward to seeing TG1 get the heritage surveys done and start drilling later in the year.

See our deep dive on that target here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project