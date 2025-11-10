TG1 finds more copper at Red Devil prospect in WA

Our $9.8M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) is finding more copper in rock chips at its project in WA.

Over the next 3 months TG1 wants to drill two of its WA copper assets:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - this is the project that today’s announcement relates to. Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets and plans to drill the project as soon as this year. See our deep dive on this project here.

Today, TG1 put out results from a sampling program on Blue Devil.

Six out of the seven samples taken from the project all returned 10%+ copper grades.

And now, the surface samples are marrying up with geophysics done on the project only a few weeks ago.

TG1 has copper rock chips grading up to 52.3% right above a big IP (geophysical) target:

(Source)

TG1 now has three priority target areas at its Blue Devil project - all of which we are hoping to see the company drill at some point inside the next few months.

At this stage, we are still waiting for TG1 to get heritage approvals sorted so that drilling can start.

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

TG1 was expected to begin a heritage survey last week.

Once completed and approved, this will allow drilling permits to be approved and the drilling to commence.