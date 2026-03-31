TG1 - diamond drilling assays due in weeks for WA copper project

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out a drilling update from its copper-gold project in WA.

The key news is around what TG1 is seeing in the diamond core from the deepest hole drilled to date - hole #3 at its MB4 target:

(TG1 has so far drilled 3 holes across 2 of the 4 total targets on the project)

(source)

TG1 confirmed that between ~417m and 501m depths the style of “alterations” were similar to that of iron-oxide copper gold (IOCG) and porphyry copper systems.

Basically a good sign technically that TG1 is in the right type of rocks - the only thing we don't know is whether or not the rocks are mineralised at grades that justify a discovery…

For context - this is the same hole that returned 20m @ 1.14% copper from just 22m downhole from the RC pre-collar last week. (source)

(source)

Assays from the first two holes are expected in roughly three weeks.

The third hole is being cut and sampled right now - so assays shouldn't be too far off either:

We covered all of these targets in the lead up to drilling here - TG1 commences drilling at Mt Boggola

What we want to see next from TG1

🔄 Diamond core assays from Mt Boggola

This is the main catalyst for TG1 in the short term.

Assays from holes 1 and 2 are expected in about three weeks.

Hole 3 (the MB4 hole with the magnetite alteration at depth) is now being cut and sampled

🔲 Stage two drilling at Mt Boggola

TG1 has paused drilling for now but flagged that the MB4 target would be the priority for when drilling starts again.

Planning is underway to follow up on the broad high-grade copper zone and the deeper alteration. (source)

🔄 Blue Devil drilling (Q2 2026)

TG1 also has its Blue Devil copper-gold-silver project in WA planned for drilling in Q2.

(Source)

See our deep dive on the Blue Devil target here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project