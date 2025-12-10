PNN identifies new targets at Brazilian rare earths project

Our rare earths Investment Power Minerals (ASX: PNN) just released results from a recent geophysical survey at its Brazilian rare earths project.

PNN recently flew an aerial magnetic-digital elevation model (DEM) drone survey over the project area.

This has identified new target areas - similar to the ones already drilled in the northern section of its “Carbonatite Alkaline Complex”.

Those northern sections have been drilled with shallow aircore before and returned hits such as

20m at 0.47% ppm TREO from surface and 13m at 0.67%m TREO from surface,

Those holes are from the northern section of PNN’s target area - the southern section which was mapped out today, hasn’t been drilled yet:

(Source)

PNN confirmed today that the shallow drilling is ongoing on the project to test near surface mineralisation and to gather data for the upcoming deeper drilling programs.

Part of this deeper RC drilling is expected to start soon, with a total 10,000m of RC planned, the initial part of this comprises 2,000m which is expected to start later this month. (source)

A big part of the goal with the deeper drilling will be to get a maiden resource out on PNN’s project by mid-2026.

What’s next for PNN?

🔄Drilling at Brazilian rare earths project

We want to see PNN start deeper RC drilling this month.

We also want to see PNN drill out and define a maiden JORC resource estimate in Brazil to enable comparison to peers.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on PNN’s Brazilian rare earths project:



Milestones:

✅ Geophysics/Geochemistry work (geophysics results today)

🔄 Drilling starts (Auger drilling started, RC set to begin this month)

🔄 Drilling results

🔲 Maiden JORC resource estimate