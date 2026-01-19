PNN hits more rare earths and niobium in Brazil

Our rare earths Investment Power Minerals (ASX: PNN) just put out another batch of assays from its project in Brazil.

PNN’s currently running a shallow auger drill program on the project, ahead of a much bigger, deeper program of 10,000m with a heavier rig planned to begin this month.

So far, PNN’s managed to define targets all across the northern part of its “carbonatite complex”.

Here are where today’s results came from:

(source)

Next, we want to see PNN start the first phase of its bigger 10,000m RC drill program ahead of a maiden resource estimate on the project PNN is aiming for Q1-2026 (source).

One of the main reasons we like this project is because, IF PNN’s exploration model is proven correct, then the company holds the ground that covers the entire carbonatite complex.

(Source)

Over the last few months, PNN has completed several rounds of shallow aircore drilling on the project and recently said that its theory of a hard rock intrusion has been validated:

(Source)

At this stage, we know there are rare earths in the shallow parts of PNN’s project.

Next we want to see PNN drill a few deeper holes and confirm that the rare earths extend at depth.

The deeper drilling will be what confirms PNN’s exploration model.

What’s next for PNN?

🔄Drilling at Brazilian rare earths project

We want to see PNN start deeper RC drilling, PNN said today that it “plans to commence a 10,000m RC drilling campaign this month”. (source)

We also want to see PNN drill out and define a maiden JORC resource estimate in Brazil to enable comparison to peers.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on PNN’s Brazilian rare earths project:



Milestones:

✅ Geophysics/Geochemistry work (geophysics results today)

🔄 Drilling starts (Auger drilling started, RC drilling to commence in the coming weeks)

🔄 Drilling results

🔲 Maiden JORC resource estimate

🔄Regain control of the Rincon lithium asset

PNN will now need to repay US$1M to the previous Joint Venture partner (Navigate Energy) by 28th of February to take 100% ownership of the Rincon asset.



(source)

We want to see that repayment get made and PNN return to 100% ownership before any other work is done on the project.