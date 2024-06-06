PFE smashes through 20K acre mark for lithium acreage

Today, our USA lithium Investment, Pantera Minerals (ASX: PFE) announced it had secured 3,700 new leased acres in the Smackover - a rapidly developing lithium region in Arkansas USA.

Today’s PFE announcement detailed progress on a subsurface study being conducted by SLB (formerly Schlumberger) which will provide clear drilling locations for PFE’s first re-entry and resource definition wells in the Smackover.

Results from that study are due in just four weeks - so we are rapidly approaching a period of important newsflow for PFE.

Importantly, it also put some numbers around potential lithium production, with PFE outlining a a scalable project with one DLE production pad for every 6,500 acres based

on projects in development elsewhere.

PFE envisages indicating up to four modules each producing 2,000-4,000 tpa of lithium carbonate.

What’s next for PFE?

We’re really eager to see a well re-entry program commence - and ideally, produce an exceptional Smackover lithium brine grade.

We think that could be the trigger for the market to pay more attention to PFE’s project acreage position and potential for a large scale lithium project in an area now teeming with much higher market capped companies.

These include energy supermajors, ExxonMobil and Equinor:

Pantera enters the Smackover- Next to $435BN “lithium hopeful” … uhhh Exxon Mobil?

PFE: Another oil major enters US lithium in the Smackover - joins Exxon (...and PFE)

Catch all our past PFE content by visiting our PFE Investment Memo page - where we detail why we Invested in the company:

Click here to read our PFE Investment Memo