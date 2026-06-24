PAT confirms silver project’s Tassa data is reliable as progress toward drill program advances

Our Peruvian silver Investment Patriot Resources (ASX: PAT) has now independently verified the historical drilling data that makes up its 559-774Moz silver equivalent JORC exploration target.

PAT owns 100% of the Tassa Silver-Gold Project in southern Peru.

The project currently has a maiden 31.4Moz silver equivalent JORC Resource with an average grade of 52.68 g/t.

(sitting inside the projects broader 559-774Moz silver equivalent exploration target).

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PAT re-assayed 46 samples from 7 historical drill holes, and confirmed today that the results matched the grades recorded by the project’s previous owners - $42BN Teck and Bear Creek almost perfectly:

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This is important because both the resource and the Exploration Target were built on this inherited data, so confirmation that it’s reliable de-risks the project before PAT drills a hole.

So PAT now holds updated information on ~8,500m of drilling - which it can then expand with its 4,000m drill program planned pending approvals.

We also noticed, PAT confirm Peru's Ministry of Mining validating the project's Environmental Impact Declaration with “no technical observations or findings”.

(Which we hope means the permitting process for drilling is being progressed without any setbacks)

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What’s next for PAT?

Here is a nice summary of everything we know about PAT’s project from today’s announcement:

(source)

Next we want to see PAT run its first infill/expansion drill program.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that program: