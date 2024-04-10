Next Investors logo grey
KNI starts drilling, looking for nickel and copper in EU

ASX:KNI

Published 10-APR-2024 09:50 A.M.

Shares Held: 2,879,550

Options Held: 0

Today, our EU critical minerals Investment Kuniko (ASX: KNI) announced it has begun an 8-hole expansion diamond drilling program, covering approximately 4,000m.

On Monday, KNI announced its maiden resource estimate - KNI now has inferred resources of 49.7 kt of nickel, 37.3 kt of copper and 3.3 kt of cobalt.

The goal now is to expand that resource - at a time where nickel is a major pain point for the EU.

KNI is working with a large plot of land in Norway, which is 360 square km:

Next Investors Image

This is where KNI’s new drill holes will be going in at the project

Next Investors Image

Which likes this below surface:

Next Investors Image

We see KNI as taking some appropriate risks with some of these holes - which we hope significantly increase the resource and give the company a nice leg up as it pursues early stage feasibility studies at the end of the year.

What’s next for KNI?

Next Investors Image

  • 🔃 Geophysical surveys across its nickel-copper project (results in Q2 2024)
  • 🔃 New drilling in (starting in Q2 2024) - STARTED TODAY
  • 🔲 Metwork
  • 🔲 Upgrade nickel-copper resource (expected by Q4-2024)
  • 🔲 Early stage feasibility studies (start end of 2024)

Read also:

EU nickel solution in Norway? KNI releases Maiden Resource Estimate - more drilling this month


