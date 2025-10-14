ION to attend invite-only roundtable with U.S. officials and defence representatives…

Our recycling tech Investment IonDrive (ASX: ION) just announced that it’s among a delegation that is headed to the US, focused on critical minerals and energy security talks.

ION’s CEO Dr Ebbe Dommisse will be attending an invitation-only investment and R&D roundtable in San Francisco with U.S. officials, defence representatives, and innovation leaders.

Straight after that, Ebbe will be in the EU for an investor roadshow…

So ION will be showing its tech to some pretty influential circles over the coming weeks.

ION’s already had some traction over in the US signing a binding agreement with Colt Recycling (to recover rare earths from eWaste).

Colt is one of the USA’s largest and most advanced eWaste recycling companies.

And rare earths are just about the biggest talking point in the US right now…

In the EU ION is part of a recycling consortium that includes automaker Porsche… and a part of an application for a €3.1 million government grant.

The roadshows come at a good time for ION, especially with the company funded to get its pilot plant online.

ION expects to have its pilot plant built and online by early 2026.

How does ION’s tech work?

ION’s potential breakthrough technology has already shown at lab scale that it can produce very high recoveries of the following metals:

Below is a larger list of metals that Deep Eutectic Solvents (which ION uses in its IP protected processing technology) have been tried and tested on in metals extraction and recycling - we’ve highlighted some of the key critical metals:

Note: this chart shows metals amenable to Deep Eutectic Solvent chemistry in general, and have not necessarily been specifically tested by ION.

What’s next for ION?

Over the next 6-9 months, we think one (or multiple) of the below catalysts could trigger a sustained re-rate in ION’s market cap:

US rare earths partnership - ION will now test its tech on e-waste feedstock to see if it can commercially recover rare earths. IF successful, ION’s tech could be rolled out across recycling facilities processing ~40M lbs of e-waste feedstocks annually. Pilot plant build for battery recycling tech - as mentioned earlier, we think this will be a big inflection point for ION. ION expects to have the plant built and commercially producing by “early 2026”.



EU grant decision - ION has also applied for a €3.1M EU grant with a consortium that includes “carmakers, battery manufacturers, material processors, and recyclers”. We expect an update within the next 3 months.



ION’s mineral processing tech gets de-risked - ION is currently testing its technology on “US sourced feedstock”. Any big feedstock supply deal, partnership deal or any strong recovery results could be a big unexpected catalyst for ION.



Application into new markets - Here, ION is looking at recovering copper, gold, silver, osmium and rare earth elements from e-waste (Printed Circuit Boards). Results from these tests could come at arbitrary times. We could see the market re-rate ION if the results are positive.



Graphite upgrade results - updates on this front came from a recent ION’s announcement. If ION can produce anode-grade graphite from recycled black mass, it could add to the economics of its pilot plant and strengthen the commercial case for a bigger plant. See our Quick Take on that news here.

Here is a nice slide from ION’s latest presentation that summarises everything that is coming:

