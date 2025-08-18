ION Joins EU Recycling Consortium That Includes Carmaker Porsche

Our recycling tech Investment IonDrive (ASX: ION) is now a part of a major European battery recycling consortium.

The consortium includes the likes of Porsche Consulting (a subsidiary of the car maker).

As a consortium member ION’s tech will now be independently evaluated against other recycling technologies.

Basically, it's a chance for ION to show the industry how its tech stacks up against competitors from a sustainability, cost-efficiency, and performance perspective.

ION’s recycling tech is a chemical process that combines “Deep Eutectic Solvents” together with “benign organic solvents”.

It uses way less energy than other methods, and has less need for acids.

Being a chemical process based on biodegradable solvents, ION’s metals extraction technology is NOT energy or acid intensive…

Just last week ION received a A$3.9M grant (non-dilutive to shareholders) to scale up its tech and commence building their pilot plant for lithium, nickel and cobalt recovery from old batteries.

And ION is actively working on opportunities to apply its tech to other critical metals/minerals like rare earths, gold, copper and silver.

Those are all the ones ION has mentioned to date.

Below is a larger list of metals that Deep Eutectic Solvents (which ION uses in its IP protected processing technology) have been tried and tested on in metals extraction and recycling - we’ve highlighted some of the key critical metals:

Today’s announcement will see ION’s tech get included in a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) - which is basically a study that compares different technologies over their entire useful lives.

Usually the LCA is looking to compare environmental impacts/performance of a project and then benchmark it against its industry competitors.

After the assessment is completed we should get a pretty good idea of how ION’s tech stacks up against other recycling technologies from a cost and environmental sustainability perspective.

With the LCA being independent and done by a leading “European consortium”, this should result in a boost to ION’s credibility with customers and regulators, improving future licensing, partnerships, funding and commercial opportunities.

Inside the EU ION has gone for a €3.1 m grant, so we are hoping this LCA helps improve ION’s chance of getting that funding.

What’s next for ION:

Over the next 6-9 months, we think one (or multiple) of the below catalysts could trigger a sustained re-rate in ION’s market cap: