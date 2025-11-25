ION completes $4.4M capital raise

Our recycling tech Investment IonDrive (ASX: ION) has just raised $4.4M to “Advance E-Waste Recycling Opportunities in the USA”.

We participated in the capital raise, adding to our position.

One thing we liked about the raise was that there was basically no discount to the last traded price AND there were no attaching options.

We also liked that ION’s board and management participated for up to $180k.

All good signs whenever a company raises new capital.

Another thing that stood out from today’s announcement was ION’s commentary around how ION’s balance sheet is important for “US government grant applications”:

A big part of the US push with critical minerals has been centred around investment in processing technologies and recycling…

We think ION’s work in the processing space is all coming at the perfect time too - with the US Department Of Energy recently announcing an additional US$355M in grant funding aimed to “expand domestic production of critical metals”.

(on top of the US$1BN that was set aside a few months ago)

We think ION has managed to position itself as one of the companies that could be eligible for funding coming out of the US DOE.

(of course there is no guarantee they get anything)

We have written about why we think ION could be in a good position for these grants before here: ION: Critical Minerals Processing and Recycling in US$8.5BN USA-Australia Deal

One of the partnerships we are looking out for newsflow on is the one with Colt Recycling - one of the USA’s largest and most advanced eWaste recycling companies…

ION signed a binding agreement in September with Colt to test ION’s tech on Colt’s feedstock.

In the US alone, Colt processes ~40 million lbs (18 million kilograms) of eWaste every year.

So if ION is able to prove that its tech works on Colt’s feedstock, ION could be in a position where it can plug in to an existing recycling network inside the US…

We wrote about this here: ION: Signs binding agreement for rare earths recycling in the USA.

Then just last week, ION completed the first phase of a two phase techno economic assessment on what a rollout of small modular recycling plants would look like.

ION ran studies on 2,000tpa recycling plants and returned:

Average annual production: ~115 t of mixed rare-earth oxides

Post-tax NPV of ~US$7M

Payback period: 2.6 years

So we have a rough idea of the capital costs and returns on what a rollout looks like too…

What’s next for ION?

Over the next 6 or so months, we think one (or multiple) of the below catalysts could trigger a sustained re-rate in ION’s market cap:

Here is a nice slide from ION’s latest presentation that summarises everything that is coming:

