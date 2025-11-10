ION to develop solar panel recycling technology

Our recycling Investment IonDrive (ASX: ION) just started development work on solar panel recycling to recover silver and silicon…

ION will be applying its Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) process to end-of-life solar panels looking to separate silver and silicon.

See our deep dive into how ION’s DES process works here: How does ION’s tech work and how does it compare to other ASX listed players?

ION’s tech will go into monetising the disposal/recycling costs of solar panels which is ~$500–$1,000 per tonne in Australia (with landfill charges often >$400 per tonne).

In Australia alone there are ~120M installed solar panels and by 2030 there is ~100,000 tonnes of panels expected to be considered “end-of-life” which wll have recoverable materials market worth over $1 billion in silver, silicon, aluminium, and glass…

(Source)

ION will be testing its tech to see if it can recover silver (47% of the value of end-of-life solar panels) and silicon (11% of the value of end-of-life solar panels)…

The silicon is particularly interesting because ION will be looking to recover three different types that sell for up to ~US$308,000 per tonne:

Metallurgical-grade material (typically $1,500– $4,600 per tonne)

Solar-grade silicon ($15,000–$46,000 per tonne)

Electronic-grade silicon used in advanced battery anodes and semiconductor wafers ($77,000–$308,000 per tonne)

ION will be running the development works across two programs:

A commercial lab in the UK - where lab screening and an updated techno-economic analysis are scheduled for completion at the end of November 2025. The University of Adelaide in Australia - Stage 1 (desktop studies) expected to be completed in the March quarter 2026.

ION also mentioned it is looking at potential feedstock deals “from commercial operators in Australia and Taiwan” and that “commercial discussions are underway with major recyclers in Germany, and in the Netherlands for structured supply partnerships”…

So we could see some newsflow on feedstock soon too.

(Source)

At this stage its fairly early stage, but we are looking forward to seeing what comes from the solar panel recycling tech.

What’s next for ION?

Over the next 3-6 months, we think one (or multiple) of the below catalysts has the potential to trigger a sustained re-rate in ION’s market cap:

US rare earths partnership - ION will now test its tech on e-waste feedstock to see if it can commercially recover rare earths. IF successful, ION’s tech could be rolled out across recycling facilities processing ~40M lbs of e-waste feedstock annually. Pilot plant build for battery recycling tech - as mentioned prior, we think this will be a big inflection point for ION. ION expects to have the plant built and commercially producing by “early 2026”. EU grant decision - ION has also applied for a €3.1M EU grant with a consortium that includes “carmakers, battery manufacturers, material processors, and recyclers”. Any news on this front could also add a EU angle to the ION story. ION’s mineral processing tech gets de-risked - Any news across the multiple mineral processing testworks ION is doing right now could trigger a re-rate in ION’s share price - especially if its in a material that the market is looking for exposure to (ION is testing cobalt and nickel to begin with and then hopefully many more critical minerals). Application into new markets - ION is aiming to recover copper, gold, silver, osmium and rare earth elements from e-waste (Printed Circuit Boards). Now we have the solar panel recycling tech being developed too. Results from these tests could come at arbitrary times. We could see the market re-rate ION if the results are positive.

Here is a nice slide from ION’s latest presentation that summarises everything that is coming:

(Source)