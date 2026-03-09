ILA to test existing drugs against 3x new viral diseases

Our 2025 biotech Pick Of The Year Island Pharmaceuticals (ASX: ILA) is now looking to apply its existing drugs against additional viral diseases…

ILA signed a research collaboration deal with the Burnet Institute to look at applying ILA’s two drugs (ISLA-101 and Galidesivir) to:

Measles - no specific treatment exists, remains one of the most contagious human viruses globally

no specific treatment exists, remains one of the most contagious human viruses globally Chikungunya - no treatment, causes millions of infections annually across 100+ countries

no treatment, causes millions of infections annually across 100+ countries Ross River virus - no treatment, affects thousands of Australians annually

None of these viruses have an approved treatment…

Which is exactly the type of unmet need that ILA's drugs could be relevant for.

Importantly, the research collaboration doesn't require ILA to go out and acquire new molecules - it leverages the existing clinical and preclinical data that ISLA-101 and Galidesivir have already generated.

So it's a low-cost way to generate optionality for developing ILA’s two drugs…

(at the moment, ILA’s focus is on marburg disease with its galidesivir drug and dengue fever with ISLA-101)

The work is being led by Dr Johanna Fraser - the co-lead inventor of ILA’s ISLA-101 drug and primarily responsible for securing a $780,000+ grant for research on the drug.

We think today's announcement is a smart move because it expands the strategic and commercial optionality of ILA's portfolio without the usual cost and risk of acquiring a new drug.

IF any of these new indications show promising antiviral activity, it could open up additional development pathways - particularly around government stockpiling frameworks.

Where ILA is at right now

For those who haven't been following ILA closely, here is a quick recap of where things are at:

ILA has two main drug programs:

Galidesivir (Marburg disease) - ILA is pursuing FDA approval via the Animal Rule. The FDA has confirmed the pathway and ILA recently signed a deal with USAMRIID to access Biosafety Level 4 labs for the final stages of development. IF approved, ILA could access a Priority Review Voucher (worth on average ~US$100M+) and US government stockpiling contracts. ISLA-101 (Dengue fever) - ILA's Phase 2a/b trial showed the drug is active against dengue in humans. ILA is now working toward Phase 2/3 trials. Today's Burnet collaboration could expand ISLA-101 into additional viral indications beyond dengue.

For the full rundown check out our most recent note: ILA - our bioterrorism defence stock. Now with clear line of sight to ~US$200M cash AND sales to US gov’ment stockpile?

What's next for ILA?

🔄 Galidesivir - Animal studies for Marburg disease

This is the big one for ILA in 2026.

ILA now has the FDA pathway confirmed and recently signed a deal with USAMRIID and The Geneva Foundation to begin optimisation studies.

We want to see ILA commence and complete these studies, followed by a pivotal confirmatory trial.

🔲 Optimisation study commenced

🔲 Optimisation study completed

🔲 Pivotal confirmatory trial commenced

🔲 Pivotal confirmatory trial results

🔄 ISLA-101 - Phase 2/3 development

ILA is progressing ISLA-101 toward Phase 2/3 trials for dengue fever.

Today's Burnet collaboration could expand ISLA-101 into measles, chikungunya and Ross River virus - generating data that could inform development pathways aligned with government preparedness frameworks.

We are also looking forward to seeing the data that comes out of the NHMRC-funded research.

🔄 Expanding strategic partnerships

ILA has been building out its network of US-based partnerships - recently joining the Medical Countermeasures Coalition (MC2) and hiring Todd Strategy Group as US advisors.

We want to see ILA continue to progress these relationships, especially as it moves closer to potential stockpiling contract discussions.