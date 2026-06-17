ILA receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for marburg drug

Our 2025 Biotech Pick of the Year Island Pharmaceuticals (ASX: ILA) just received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US FDA for post-exposure prophylaxis of Marburg virus.

ODD means that ILA gets the following for its Marburg drug:

7 years of US market exclusivity following approval,

Exemption from certain FDA application fees, and

Access to regulatory support throughout the drug's development.

All of that is on top of the animal rule approvals eligibility that ILA received back in November.

So now, ILA has a fast-tracked approvals pathway (through the animal rule approvals process) and then IF approved has post-approvals support after today’s announcement.

We are Invested in ILA to see it take its drug through a dose optimisation study and pivotal trial and ultimately receive FDA approvals using that fast-tracked animal rule process (without needing to do trials on humans).

The reason ILA’s drug is eligible for animal rule approvals is because Marburg is classified as a Category A bioterrorism threat (the highest level threat) by the US government (source).

And Marburg is the only Category A biothreat with NO current vaccine or FDA approved treatment...

So there is a need to get a drug approved ASAP without risking deaths in trials.

ILA’s drug already has human safety trials completed.

And has existing animal trials showing 100% survival rates for animals treated at 24-48 hours after infection, compared to the placebo which showed 0% survival.

(Source)

IF ILA can get its drug approved it could open the door to PRV potential and the potential stockpiling deals is a big part of the reason why we made ILA our 2025 biotech pick of the year.

PRVs are a tool the FDA uses to incentivise companies to develop treatments for rare paediatric diseases, tropical diseases, or medical countermeasures and these vouchers are tradeable on the open market.

The PRV allows the holder to knock a few months' wait off the FDA decision timeline, 3 recent PRV vouchers have been onsold by their recipients for US$200M, US$205M and $US180M. (source) (source) (source)

ILA's thesis is that the US Government will stockpile Galidesivir under a Strategic National Stockpile contract.

This is a market that has generated US$100M-US$1.2BN in lifetime revenue for drugs already in the stockpile for other Category A bioterrorism threats.

Here is a look from a prior ILA presentation at the value of ongoing government stockpile contracts for some other that fit similar designations to ILA’s Galidesivir:

(source)

So 7 years of exclusivity means no generic competitor can undercut that contract mid-term, which matters to any government buyer structuring long-term procurement.

The Ebola outbreak keeps escalating

The DRC/Uganda Ebola outbreak - declared a WHO (World Health Organisation) Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 th May and it continues to grow.

As of 14 June, the ECDC reported 782 confirmed cases and 181 deaths in the DRC, with 19 confirmed cases and 2 deaths in Uganda becoming the largest Bundibugyo outbreak on record. (source)

The US has committed more than $200M in direct bilateral funding to the response. (source)

The specific strain is precisely what matters here.

Existing Ebola treatments were developed for a different strain (Zaire ebolavirus) which means this outbreak has no approved treatment, the same structural gap underpinning the Marburg thesis.

Galidesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral, not a strain-specific drug, with 100% primate survival in Ebola-infected animals and US$70M+ in prior US government-funded development across multiple viral threats including Ebola.

(source)

Marburg remains the main focus, but a successful Marburg Animal Rule pathway outcome would directly position Galidesivir for Ebola development given the two diseases share a patent family.

We went deeper on the outbreak and what it means for Galidesivir when the PHEIC was declared: ILA: WHO declares Ebola a "Health Emergency of International Concern"

What's next for ILA?

ILA held a webinar last week where the team gave a nice update on what to expect next:



(source)

🔄 Marburg disease animal rule approval pathway

Next we want to see ILA execute the following:



✅ 17th November: ILA confirms Animal Rule eligibility for its Marburg drug



✅ 4th February: staged approach for FDA approvals confirmed



🔄 NEXT: We want to see ILA start “optimisation studies” (expected to start next quarter) ahead of a pivotal study later this year.

The announcement today also confirmed non-human primate supply for the dose optimisation study has been secured - the last operational prerequisite before the study starts.

🔄 Ongoing: We want to see ILA sign more agreements with Biosecurity Level 4 (BSL4) facilities that are able to run animal studies - more sites means the studies can be completed quicker.



🔲 THEN, we want to see ILA start animal trials (pivotal trial) for Marburg disease. (this is the big one).





Assuming the clinical trial results are positive, ILA will then submit to the FDA for an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) of its drug (typically a 6-month review timeframe).

And all of this happens inside the next 12 months. ILA is targeting regulatory submissions in Q1-2027:

(source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking for the trials:

Stage 1 - Optimisation study:

✅FDA confirmed Animal Rule eligibility

✅FDA confirmed staged approach for approvals

✅CRADA (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement) signed with USAMRIID (US Army’s premier infectious disease research institute) and Geneva Foundation (highly influential non-profit that manages nearly US$383M in military medical research funding)

🔄Optimisation study (commencing soon)

Stage 2 - Pivotal study:

🔲 Pivotal study design completed

🔲 Pivotal study commences

🔲 Pivotal study results

🔲 FDA submission (NDA)

IF the pivotal study results are positive, ILA could then pursue:

🔲 FDA approval of Galidesivir for Marburg

🔲 Priority Review Voucher (~US$200M based on recent sales)

🔲 US Government Strategic National Stockpile contract (potentially worth hundreds of millions in revenue)

Here is an indicative timeline on when to expect all of the above from ILA’s recent presentation:

(source)