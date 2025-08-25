HAR starts preparations for drilling at US gold project

Our US gold Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) is gearing up to drill its gold project in California.

HAR received approvals to start the dewatering process at its underground decline.

Once the dewaterings is done, HAR can get a rig down into the decline and start drilling.

Dewatering of the decline is expected to start this week with access now available to the water treatment plant located ~60m below the portal entrance.



Here is that water treatment plant:

And here is entry to the decline:

We were actually in that same position a few months ago on a site visit to HAR’s project.

Unfortunately we weren't able to go underground because the dewatering process had not been completed yet.

8 Reasons why we like HAR’s project:

The following reasons are listed in our site visit article.

Advanced gold project in the USA - Gold macro thematic is very strong right now, especially in the USA.



The “Mother Lode” is in one of the most prolific gold producing jurisdictions, ever



High-grade gold resource with expansion potential



Exploration upside - target to grow to >1 million ounces of gold



Permitted processing plant with district scale consolidation opportunity



A$90M has been invested in the project to date, including a 350,000 tpa processing plant



Conventional, simple metallurgy with high recovery rates.



HAR’s geology is well understood by the mining industry and the ASX market

What’s next for HAR?

Drilling program 🔄

First we need to see the dewatering process get completed.

Once HAR is able to access its underground decline it will be all about drilling for HAR.

HAR expects to be drilling in mid-September:

