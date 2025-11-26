HAR completes drilling on gold project - assay results coming next month

Our gold Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) just completed its second round of drilling on its gold project in Senegal.

We initially Invested in HAR to see it drill out and develop its US gold project. (more on that in a second).

But the Senegal asset caught our attention after the first round of results included a significant headline worthy result of 20m @ 6.54g/t gold from just 12m depth which we initially covered here.

(and the market re-rated HAR’s share price from ~6c to a high of ~20c off the back of the reassay of those results over 1m intervals).

The phase 2 drill program started only 8 weeks after the initial results from that first round of drilling.

Today HAR completed the second phase of aircore drilling on the project completing 65 holes - looking to extend the area HAR’s project covers:

Assays from the second phase of drilling are expected next month.

The whole purpose of the second phase of drilling is to setup drill targets that HAR can come back and drill with deeper RC/Diamond drillholes.

HAR expects that deeper drill program to start in early 2026.

What we want to see next from HAR

We were recently at the Mines in the Vines event where we got to see HAR’s Managing Director Peter Batten present.

He gives a really good update on what’s coming over the next few months here:



Next we are looking forward to:

Drill results Senegal 🔄

HAR has just completed drilling at this project and given and with the quick turnaround in assays from the prior drill program, we could see results before the end of the year which HAR confirmed in the announcement.

Drilling to start in USA 🔄

Dewatering is continuing, however importantly has now progressed enough to enable access to the planned first drilling area, so we await confirmation that drilling has commenced.

HAR recently confirmed that drilling is expected to commence later this month.