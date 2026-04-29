EMD doubles Authorised Prescriber count & signs deal for expansion into NSW

Our psychedelic and mental health Investment Emyria (ASX: EMD) just signed a partnership to expand into NSW.

EMD signed a deal with Blah - the third independent private hospital operator to partner with EMD.

EMD expects to have that new clinic operating in Q3 this year.

After this deal will see EMD expand its treatment bed capacity to 18 across four states in Australia.

For some context - EMD already has clinics operating in Perth (WA) (at full capacity), in Brisbane (QLD) and is about to open its first facility in Victoria (expected to be opening this quarter). (source)



(source)

We Invested in EMD because we think it can build the leading national network of psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics in Australia, with a clear first mover advantage in this space.

So expansion into NSW is a pretty big catalyst for EMD - especially because NSW has the highest population of any state in Australia.

(which naturally makes it the largest addressable market in the country).

For some context - psychological injury claims in the state increased 64% between 2019-20 and 2023-24. (source)

NSW Police alone had approximately $1.75BN in psychological injury compensation costs in the five years prior to June 2024. (source)

We suspect this will be the first of many treatment clinics in NSW…

Especially considering EMD said it had seven psychiatrists “due to attend New South Wales training”.

EMD’s announcement today said that its Authorised Prescriber (AP) approvals from the regulator went from 6 to 12 - a doubling in the number of psychiatrists that can administer EMD’s treatments across its existing network of sites.

IF those 7 being trained are also approved as AP’s then it could set the scene for a bigger rollout into NSW…

Here is that image we have shared before showing EMD’s “near-term potential sites” (the green pins):

Now, we wait to see those opportunities get converted into open, fully operating clinics. (source)

EMD a global leader for Psychedelic therapies

Just over a week ago, US president Trump signed an executive order to accelerate psychedelic medicine in terms of BOTH research and access:

(source)

EMD has a giant head start on this as it is already treating patients) and releasing the positive long term results as it goes), because Australia is actually a few years ahead on this:

(source)

EMD is the only company in the world that has years of experience operating private, legally-authorised clinics delivering psychedelic therapy for mental health at commercial scale.

Which means EMD has the extremely rare combination of infrastructure and expertise ALREADY IN PLACE required to deliver psychedelic therapies safely and at scale.

Specifically, including helping to run clinical trials on innovative new psychedelic treatments.

Like the clinical trials that USA drug companies are now suddenly allowed to do…

Just last week, EMD announced a global partnership program where overseas companies that have developed a new psychedelic treatment can access EMD’s clinic networks in Australia:

(source)

You can read up on that in our article: EMD: USA signs exec order to fast-track psychedelic medicine research and access. EMD is already doing it.

What’s next for EMD?

Here is everything we are looking out for over the next few months from EMD: