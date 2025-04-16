EIQ gets OTC listing, making it easier for US investors to buy EIQ shares

Our AI heart disease detection Investment EchoIQ (ASX: EIQ) has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker ECHQF, with trading set to commence 16 April New York time

Having greater access to US markets we think will be a boon to EIQ as its primary target market is the expansive US healthcare system.

Say for example, EIQ’s US based CEO, Dustin Haines makes an impression on a US based investment group at a healthcare conference - enough for that group to commit capital to investing in EIQ.

With an OTC listing it is now much easier for US based investors to buy EIQ shares.

The good news is that Haines has already been doing the rounds - with EIQ sharing in today’s announcement that Haines had been on a US roadshow “where strong interest in the Company was observed from a range of private investors and institutions”.

The key benefit here is that the OTC brings greater liquidity to EIQ shares which we think will be important for institutional investors, after EIQ was included in the S&P/ASX All Technology Index effective late last year.

These layered sources of liquidity makes EIQ increasingly more investable to larger pools of capital.

We now look ahead to further commercialisation updates from EIQ as it aims to further solidify its foothold in the large US cardiology market:

EIQ - who are they working with?

What’s next for EIQ?

🔄 Commercialisation updates for Aortic Stenosis AI tech - we want to see EIQ integrate its Aortic Stenosis tech into more hospitals in the US.

🔄 Strategic partnership updates - we want to see EIQ advance discussions in this area to help rapidly roll out the company’s tech, grow EIQ’s revenue and build market share.

🔄 Australia and NZ pilot program - this program is with a ”leading global structural heart innovation company” - this will advance EIQ’s licensing revenue pathway and be a “proof of concept” study that EIQ can take into the US.

🔄 Heart Failure validation study with US based Group - EIQ expects the study to start this month and be completed by the middle of the year.

🔲 Partnership with European re-seller to broaden market exposure - we want to see EIQ expand into new markets like Europe, in a previous webinar EIQ said the company was pursuing this opportunity.

🔲 CE Mark and TGA applications - this is so that EIQ can sell into Europe and Australia.