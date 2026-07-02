  1. Home
  2. Quick Takes
  3. Bkb Hits Extensional Holes To Us Silver Resource With Grades Up To 1333gt Silver

BKB hits extensional holes to US silver resource with grades up to 1,333g/t silver

ASX:BKB

|

Published 02-JUL-2026 11:21 A.M.

|

2 min read

Shares Held: 1,815,118

|

Options Held: 0

|

Trust Centre

Our 2025 Small Cap Pick of the Year, Black Bear Minerals (ASX: BKB) just released drilling results from its high grade Silver Project in Texas, USA.

BKB’s project previously produced ~35.2 million ounces at an average 521g/t silver between 1883 and 1942.

The latest production run was in ~2012-2013 producing silver from existing infrastructure including processing plant, refinery, grid power and water rights with replacement cost of ~A$150M.

(when silver was only US$20 per ounce… now silver’s at ~US$60 per ounce)

The project currently has a 17.57Moz @ 289g/t silver foreign (non-JORC) resource.

BKB is in the middle of a drill program to extend that resource - which today’s extensional hits add some weight to.

Here is a cross section of where the extensional hits sit relative to BKB’s existing resource:

Next Investors Image

(source)

And here is a look at it on a 2D map (the yellow is the current foreign resource, the red is everywhere BKB has hit mineralisation outside of the resource):

Next Investors Image

(source)

We are Invested in BKB to see it convert that resource into JORC compliance (and hopefully see the number grow), before eventually putting it into a mine restart plan for the project.

BKB confirmed today that re-logging and re-sampling historic core (these check assays due in ~4-6 weeks), a low cost way to add data towards the JORC resource without re-drilling.

The reason we like BKB’s project is because it already has A$150M of existing on-site infrastructure, including:

  • plant + refinery (built 2011-2012) A modern
  • A 24,000 sq. ft. warehouse
  • An assay lab
  • Existing power lines + an on-site substation
  • Full water rights
  • 160km of existing underground workings
  • Four production shafts
Next Investors Image

(source)

So whatever resource BKB is able to define should be able to be brought into production a lot quicker relative to other silver projects.

Hopefully at a much lower cost the infrastructure doesn’t need to be built from scratch AND BKB’s resource grade is 289g/t (which is very high for silver projects globally).

We covered some funding support BKB received recently here: Australian Government funding USA mining projects? All hands on deck for this urgent national security issue.

What we want to see next from BKB:

🔄 Silver project in Texas, USA

Over the next 6 months the main things we want to see are the following:

  • 🔄 Rapid restart study (CAPEX estimate)
  • 🔄 Drill program - 11 diamond holes
  • 🔄 Multi-element gold/zinc/lead assays
  • 🔲Maiden JORC resource
  • 🔲 Scoping Study starts
  • 🔲 Restart Final Investment Decision (FID)

🔄 Gold project in Nevada

We covered BKB’s 2.2M oz gold equivalent resource in our most recent note here: BKB also owns 100% of a 2.2M oz gold project in Nevada

On that that project we want to see the following over the next ~6-9 months:

  • 🔄 Mining studies
  • 🔄 Follow-up drilling on deeper targets
  • 🔲 Metallurgical testwork across shallow resource
  • 🔲 Scoping study (project economics)

Get expert stock analysis direct in your inbox

Join Our
Mailing List

Related Articles

 